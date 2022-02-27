Blueberry pie wins raves every time

Everyone amateur baker needs a go-to pie recipe in his or her repertoire. While apple may get much of the fanfare, blueberries pack that perfect punch of sweet but tart flavor that just bursts in the mouth with every bite.

“Ginger n Spice Bubbling Blueberry Pie” is not only the official pie of the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council, but also a winner of America’s Best Blueberry Pie Contest. This recipe, courtesy of Barbara Estabrook and the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council, is a sweet way to celebrate National Blueberry Pie Day or enjoy dessert any time of the year.

Ginger n Spice Bubbling Blueberry Pie

Serves 8

Crust

21/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

10 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed (1Ú4-inch-thick cubes)

1/2 cup chilled all-vegetable shortening

31/2 tablespoons ice water

1/2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 egg white, whisked to foamy (divided use)

Filling

41Ú2 cups fresh blueberries (room temperature)

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

3Ú4 cup granulated sugar

1Ú4 cup instant or quick-cooking tapioca, ground

2 tablespoons finely minced crystallized ginger

3Ú4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1Ú8 scant teaspoon ground allspice

2 tablespoons melted butter

3 tablespoons orange marmalade

1/2 tablespoon raw turbinado cane sugar

Crust

1. Combine lemon juice and ice water and set aside.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk flour and salt. Cut in butter and shortening with a pastry blender until coarse meal forms. Sprinkle half the water/lemon mix over flour mixture; toss with a fork. Add remaining half, tossing until dough begins to form a ball.

3. Divide dough in half, flatten it into 1Ú2-inch-thick discs. Wrap each disc in plastic wrap. Chill 30 minutes.

Filling

1. In a large bowl, toss blueberries with lemon juice.

2. In a separate medium-sized bowl, stir sugar, tapioca, ginger, cinnamon, and allspice together until combined. Gently fold into blueberries until well coated.

3. Melt butter, stir in marmalade, then fold into blueberry mixture. Let set.

Pie Assembly

1. Heat oven to 425 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. On a lightly floured surface, roll one chilled dough disc into a 13-inch circle. Fit dough in a 9-inch pie plate. Trim overhang to 3Ú4-inch of edge. Brush egg white over bottom and sides of dough. Reserve remaining egg white. Set the lined plate in the freezer.

3. Roll second chilled disc on a lightly floured surface into a 13-inch circle, then cut into 1-inch-wide strips with a pastry wheel.

4. Retrieve pie plate and pour in filling, mounding slightly toward center. Weave strips of dough over filling to form a lattice top. Seal, trim and crimp edge. Brush reserved egg white over dough. Sprinkle evenly with sugar.

5. Set pie on lined sheet. Bake 18 minutes at 425 F. Reduce heat to 375 F. Bake 50 minutes or until pie is bubbling. Cool on a wire rack. Top with vanilla ice cream.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_PC224883.jpg