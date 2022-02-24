Troopers seize $9,200 worth of methamphetamine in Scioto County

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Kentucky man after a stop in Scioto County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 115 grams of crystal methamphetamine worth approximately $9,200.

On February 23, at 12:40 a.m., troopers stopped a 2016 Buick Encore with Kentucky registration for a marked lanes violation on state Route 823. During interaction with the driver, he repeatedly placed his hand into his jacket pocket after being advised to keep his hands visible. A pat down of his person revealed approximately 115 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

The driver, Neal T. Melvin, 45, Wurtland, Ky., was incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of methamphetamine, a first-degree felony, and trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to 19 years in prison and up to a $35,000 fine.

