Two Franklin Furnace men arrested after crime spree in Wheelersburg

WHEELERSBURG — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his detectives have been actively investigating several thefts in the Wheelersburg area, including the theft of vehicles, converters, tools and guns.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that these thefts started around December 2021 and have been going on throughout February 2022.

The investigation revealed that the vehicles that were stolen were stolen in the same fashion and all recovered from the same location. Several witnesses stated that the suspects were seen in the stolen vehicles, or that the suspects told them that they stole the vehicles.

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., Deputies and Detectives working jointly received information on a possible location of one of the suspects. They responded to 2584 Cartro Road, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, which resulted in one of the suspects being detained without incident. Upon further investigation, the location of the second suspect was obtained. Deputies responded to 1105 Cartro Road, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, which resulted in the second suspect being detained without incident.

Arrested were Travis Floyd, age 25, of 1657 Cartro Road, Franklin Furnace. Floyd has been charged with three counts of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the 4th degree, Burglary, a felony of the 2nd degree, Breaking & Entering, a felony of the 5th degree, Receiving Stolen Property a felony of the 5th degree, Theft, a felony of the 5th degree, and Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 4th degree. Floyd is being held on a $ 115,000 bond and appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on February 24, 2022.

Also arrested was Burt C. Copley, age 44, of 1105 Cartro Road, Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Copley has been charged with three (3) counts of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the 4th degree, Burglary, a felony of the 2nd degree, Theft, a felony of the 5th degree, Breaking & Entering, a felony of the 5th degree, and Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the 5th degree. Copley will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury at a later date.

Anyone with any information should contact Detective John Cart at 740-354-7327. All calls will remain anonymous.

Copley Floyd