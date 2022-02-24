21-year-old male rescued from Scioto River

LUCASVILLE — A 21-year-old male was rescued from the Scioto River just before midnight, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said that a 21-year-old and two juveniles were just north of the 348 bridge, between U.S. 23 and 104 when the 21-year-old entered the Scioto River and became stranded.

Sheriff Thoroughman said the juveniles remained on the shore and the 21-year-old got into a kayak and got into a situation where he needed to be rescued.

Sheriff Thoroughman said the young man was rescued from the Scioto River just minutes before midnight.

This is a developing story and more information will be shared once available.

