Vying for the crown

PORTSMOUTH — The Miss Shawnee and Miss Portsmouth Scholarship Program will be held Sunday, February 27, at 3 p.m.

The competition will be held at SOMC Friend’s Community Center and general admission is $10.

“We are very pleased with the number of intelligent, ambitious, and talented young women who have entered this competition,” said Executive Director, Regina Speas. “With the number of outstanding candidates, it will be a challenging task for the judges to choose the next Miss Shawnee and Miss Portsmouth representatives.”

Eighteen candidates will be competing to be one of the four crowned at the end.

Miss candidates will go through four phases including private interview, social impact initiative/ on-stage interview, talent, and red carpet. Teen candidates will go through private interviews, fitness, talent, and evening gown.

“During the competition, each candidate will also discuss her chosen platform, a social or community issue of concern to herself and our society at large,” said Speas.

Speas shared Miss Shawnee was named after the area’s Shawnee Indian heritage and Miss Portsmouth was named after the city location.

The Miss Shawnee and Miss Portsmouth Scholarship Program were re-established in Portsmouth, Ohio as an official Miss America Preliminary in October 2013.

“Miss Shawnee and Miss Portsmouth will be awarded $1,000 in scholarship funds for her college or graduate school education,” said Speas. “Miss Shawnee’s Outstanding Teen and Miss Portsmouth’s Outstanding Teen will both be awarded $250 in scholarship funds and have her entry paid to the Miss Ohio’s Outstanding Teen Competition in June.”

Miss Shawnee and Miss Portsmouth will advance to the Miss Ohio competition where they will compete for $10,000 in scholarship funds and have the opportunity to represent Ohio at Miss America.

“A past candidate we had that won, Olivia Thurman, she won Miss Ohio’s Outstanding Teen and she won $92,000 worth of scholarship money so this process can help fund their undergraduate and graduate degrees,” said Speas.

Speas said she feels the pageant helps with confidence.

“They learn how to interview, be confident in their speaking, most of the time they go on to get any job they apply for because of their interview skills, and they become empowered,” said Speas.

This year’s competition will include seven local candidates.

“When we first started it was all people from out of town coming in and now more local girls are doing it to see if they can win scholarship money,” said Speas. “As soon as the girls turn in their bills for college, we pay the college directly.”

The 18 candidates included are: Alyssa Redoutey, Victoria Adams, Mozie Van Raaij, Madison Kellough, Emily Oram, Emily Fields, Ivy Parker, Lynsey Stonebraker, Baylee Joy Martin, Brittney Herman, Autumn Kessler for Miss, Bri Jones, Kyla Wente, Loren Wheeler, Kylie Gottman, Jocelyn Rohde, Meggan Hitchens, and Kara Carter for Teen.

By Darian Gillette dhillette@aimmediamidwest.com

