MSP Celebrate Portsmouth fundraiser slated for March 3

Join your community for Main Street Portsmouth’s annual Celebrate Portsmouth dinner and silent auction, Thursday, March 3, 6 p.m., at the Southern Ohio Medical Center Friends Center.

We’re excited for an evening of friends and neighbors, celebrating downtown success over drinks and an update from Main Street staff and board members. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. and will feature smoked chicken and ribs from the Scioto Ribber. Admission also includes an open bar and cake from Union Mills Confectionery.

Music will be performed live by Mr. Andy Russell. Throughout the evening, guests are invited to browse the silent auction and bid on items. This event is one of Main Street’s larger fundraisers and goes a long way in ensuring the continuation of programming, events, grants and more. The fundraiser is also the reason Main Street Portsmouth is able to offer so many downtown events either affordable or free of charge to the public.

Admission is $50. Businesses are also welcome to purchase a special table sponsorship for $500. Tickets are at the Scioto County Welcome Center. Purchasing of tickets are encouraged for ahead of time because the event permit 200 people within the space.

Our current table sponsors include Neal Hatcher Real Estate, OSCO, Hunter Williams Insurance, the City of Portsmouth, Scioto County, Kelli and Mark Johnson and family, Atomic Credit Union, Setters CPA, Dr. DiTraglia, Euton Realty, Dick Spencer, Community Action, WesBanco, Peoples Bank, HopeSource, Holiday Inn, Patties and Pints, Edward Jones Investments, Desco FCU, Berndt Murfin Insurance, Kings Daughters Medical Center, F.C. Daehler Mortuary Co.

Thousands of volunteer hours, tens of thousands of dollars in building improvements, new events, and plans for new public park upgrades have summarized the local Main Street America program in 2021

The program will be celebrating the many achievements at their annual dinner and auction this month, and fundraising for another year of continued work.

“While our most popular events bring in some limited income to keep us going, the majority of our events are public and cause us to lose money,” Director Joseph Pratt said. “We also have the expected costs of running an organization that allows us to keep our lights on for grant writing and other community development activities. This event helps us to be able to continue good work that benefits downtown without too much focus being placed on making events and programming more profitable, because we want to include as many people as possible, regardless of household income.”

Joseph Pratt will also speak briefly on organizational highlights for 2021 and award a volunteer with the Ellen Vetter Service award.

Main Street Portsmouth is a 501©3 nonprofit serving the community, with thousands and thousands of volunteer hours going into a program where most expenses go into materials for events and beautification, as well as outreach programs. The group owns 535 on Second a privately owned park, has renovated Alexandria Park, assists in Tracy Park, and will be breaking ground on a new playground and exercise park in York this spring.

Main Street Portsmouth decorates the downtown throughout the seasons, including the Tracy Park and Chillicothe Street lights, and the city and county buildings. They decorate flower pots, hanging baskets, urns, tree wells, parks, and more, with flower arrangements that never fail to get compliments from outsiders. They offer an annual $25,000 building improvement grant with the City, and also host over 50 events a year.

For questions about their program, call Pratt at 740.464.0203.

