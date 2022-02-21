A walk in the park

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Construction for a walking, running, and biking trail has begun at Earl Thomas Conley Park (ETC).

The trail will circle the top half of the park.

“It’s a little over a mile long multiuse trail,” said Commissioner, Scottie Powell. “It will run parallel with the road and the pump track, down around the splash pad, back around the large shelter house, and essentially through the park to loop back to the pump track.”

Powell said the trail was in the works before the recently built pump track but will hopefully be completed this year.

“Right now our park manager is laying out the groundwork and doing the gravel and then we will likely have to bid out the blacktop to finish it so we are still a couple of months out,” said Powell.

The trail will be usable once the gravel is down.

“The gravel part will be done and usable but we hope to get it all completely paved and done this year,” said Powell.

The trail is funded through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

“This grant has been used several times at the park so this is just another example of our cooperation with ODNR to be able to expand our recreational activities,” said Powell.

Powell hopes the trail will provide a safer space for walking or riding bikes.

“It will get people off the roads where people are driving so the pump track has been wildly successful out there, we are seeing a lot more bikes so now as they are utilizing the park they will have a safer space on the perimeter of the park as well,” said Powell. “We hope to see younger and older people using it, even someone in a wheelchair that wants to get out and see nature or someone using an electric scooter.”

Powell said he hopes people will get out and enjoy the area.

“It enhances the overall options at ETC,” said Powell. “I encourage people to get out and utilize their natural resources, the park now has multiple different options for multiple different people.”

