79th Honors Music Festival slated for March 1

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto County Junior High Honors Band, High School Honors Band and Honors Choir perform during the 79th Annual Scioto County Honors Music Festival at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio, on March 1.

197 local music students in grades 7-12 from Clay, East, Green, Minford, New Boston, Northwest, Oak Hill, Portsmouth, South Webster, Valley, West and Wheelersburg will perform in the music festival this year.

Students will be performing in one group concert. There are 63 members of the Scioto County Junior High Honors Band, 60 members of the Scioto County High School Honors Band, and 74 members of the Scioto County Honors Choir.

The Guest Conductor for the Jr. High Honors Band is Dr. Matthew D. Talbert, Assistant Professor of Music Education at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. Dr. Talbert as the Associate Director of the School of Music, teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in music education, supervises student internship experiences, and serves as the chair of the music education division at Ohio University.

The Guest Conductor for the High School Honors Band is Dr. Glen Flanigan, Director of Bands and Coordinator of Instrumental Studies at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky. In addition to serving as conductor of the Asbury University Concert Band and Jazz Ensemble, Dr. Flanigan teaches classes in music education, conducting, music technology and low brass lessons. He is a member of the National Association for Music Education, International Tuba-Euphonium Association and is Technology Chair for the Kentucky Music Educators Association.

The Guest Conductor for the High School Honors Choir is Mr. Charles R. Snyder, Director of the Coshocton Community Choir, The Coshocton Singers (a choir for young singers) and the Coshocton Youth Chorale (an ensemble for high school singers) in Coshocton, Ohio. Following six years as a public school music educator, Mr. Snyder joined the staff of The Coshocton Presbyterian Church where he served over 44 years as their music director. He led the All-Ohio Youth Choir for 22 seasons and in 1995 founded a high school/collegiate ensemble, the Cardinal Chorale, which is still active.

During the Music Festival, two senior students will be awarded scholarships to attend a college or university at which they wish to study music.

The evening begins at 7 p.m. on March 1. Reserved seating tickets are $7.00 each and are on sale at the McKinley Box Office, inside the Shawnee State University Vern Riffe Center for the Arts. The box office phone number is 740-351-3600, and its hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and one-hour prior to the concert.

Sponsors for the Music Festival include The Scioto Foundation, William & Barbara Burke, IPA Source LLC, Portsmouth Rotary Club, Richard D. Marting Foundation, Shawnee State University, SOMC, Dr. Paul Crabtree, DESCO Federal Credit Union, Rosalee Greene, Dr. Jonathan Lucas, Debbie McGinnis, Portsmouth Area Arts Council, and Shawnee Animal Clinic.

