Dutey named to the WGU Ohio Advisory Board

COLUMBUS – Western Governors University Ohio has announced the appointment of Scott Dutey, superintendent of Portsmouth City Schools, to the nonprofit, online university’s advisory board.

Mr. Dutey, who has headed Portsmouth City Schools since 2011, has a long history in educational leadership as a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent, and, superintendent. With this appointment, he joins other Ohio leaders in education, business, technology, and workforce development from across Ohio on the WGU Ohio advisory board.

“WGU Ohio has gained impressive momentum by helping more adults pursue a rewarding in-demand career. As a member of our advisory board, Scott Dutey brings his experience in education and career development to the table, helping support our work to meet the needs of our students in today’s demanding economy,” said Dr. K.L. Allen, chancellor of WGU Ohio.

Western Governors University was established in 1997 by a partnership of state governors to offer students, particularly adult learners, the chance to go to college while working and caring for their families. In 2018, Ohio became the 27th state to join the WGU partnership, offering a new pathway for Ohioans to seek careers in such in-demand careers as health care and nursing, business, teaching, and information technology. WGU Ohio has more than 4,400 Ohioans currently enrolled, and more than 7,300 have graduated from the university.

Mr. Dutey, who has headed Portsmouth City Schools since 2011, has a long history in educational leadership as a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent, and, superintendent. With this appointment, he joins other Ohio leaders in education, business, technology, and workforce development from across Ohio on the WGU Ohio advisory board. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_web1_ED25_ne201812512211125.jpg Mr. Dutey, who has headed Portsmouth City Schools since 2011, has a long history in educational leadership as a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent, and, superintendent. With this appointment, he joins other Ohio leaders in education, business, technology, and workforce development from across Ohio on the WGU Ohio advisory board.