January indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on January 11 and returned 32 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
RICKY LEE VANGUNDY, 39
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Assault
Obstructing Official Business
Resisting Arrest
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
CHARLES BRADY COPLEY, 46
Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Receiving Stolen Property
CANDACE DESIREE GUICE, 33
Ecorse, Michigan, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
4 CountsTrafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Designing a Vehicle with a Hidden Compartment Used to Transport a Controlled Substance
4 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
TAYLOR A. GEORGE, 29
Clarksville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
HARLEY L. DAVIS, 40
Wilmington, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
RYAN ALLEN SKAGGS, 26
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Obstructing Official Business
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
WILLIAM R. BOWLING, 45
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Endangering Children
Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer
MATTHEW R. JARRELLS, 41
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Breaking and Entering
Theft from a Person in a Protected Class
COREY J. WEAVER, 20
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
CHARLES WILLIAM JACKSON, 42
McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:
Escape
Possession of Cocaine
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
JAMES FREDRICK SHIPP, 59
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
4 Counts Violating a Protection Order
DAVID L. MARKWELL, 57
Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
AMY R. FIELDS, 46
Beaver, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
BERNARD J. TRUETT, 41
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
3 Counts Endangering Children
Having Weapons while under Disability
Trafficking in Cocaine
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Colmpound
Possession of Cocaine
BRADY JOSEPH PAULEY, 29
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Escape
JERRY DALE SMITH, 42
Wayne, West Virginia, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
JONATHAN R. JEWETT, 35
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Escape
TUESDAY ALEXANDRIA BOSTWICK, 25
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Having Weapons while under Disability
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
JUDD LUCAS CLEM, 39
Hamilton, Ohio, was indicted on:
Attempted Extortion
Attempted Burglary
Attempted Trespass in a Habitation
SUSAN DUNSMOOR, 65
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Violating a Protection Order
SUSAN DUNSMOOR, 65
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Violating a Protection Order
SUSAN ELAINE DUNSMOOR, 65
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Domestic Violence
BRYAN K. JEWETT, 54
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Having Weapons while under Disability
TY WILLIAM ARROWOOD, 23
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
Burglary
Escape
JAMES SCOTT MULLINS, 31
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Telecommunications Fraud
Receiving Stolen Property
TERESA A. BOYLE, 55
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Telecommunications Fraud
Receiving Stolen Property
MARCUS KEVIN WALTON, 51
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Harassment with a Bodily Substance
JOSHUA ROBERT CONSTANT, 20
Cleveland, Ohio, was indicted on:
Harassment with a Bodily Substance
DION MILTON, 35
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Harassment with a Bodily Substance
JOSEPH BISHOP, 37
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Harassment with a Bodily Substance
THADDEUS CAUSEY, 29
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Harassment with a Bodily Substance
ADAN ABDULLAHI, 21
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Harassment with a Bodily Substance