PPD searching for bank robbery suspect

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a suspect that robbed a bank in downtown Portsmouth Thursday.

According to Portsmouth Police Department, the US Bank Main Branch (602 Chillicothe St, Portsmouth, OH) was robbed Thursday at approximately 12;50 p.m.

Police say the suspect did not brandish a weapon or indicate that he had one. The subject told a teller to give him all the money in her hand. A customer had just made a deposit with the same teller.

The FBI responded to the scene and interviewed several subjects along with officers from the department. If anyone has any information on the pictured suspect, please call 740-353-4101 or 740-354-1600.

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

