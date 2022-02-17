SSU welcomes Jim Johnson as newest officer in Department of Public Safety

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University recently welcomed Jim Johnson as the newest officer in the university’s Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Officer Johnson is a lifelong Scioto County resident and has been a Special Deputy with Scioto County since 1994. He is a long-time employee of the Scioto County Courthouse, starting in the County Treasurer’s Office in 1986 and then moving to the County Commissioners’ Office in 2004 to serve as the County’s I/T Coordinator.

He and his wife Lettie make their home in Sciotoville where they are heavily involved in both Church and local school activities. They have two sons currently attending SSU.

Officer Johnson was sworn into service on Tuesday, Feb. 15 by President Jeff Bauer and Jon Peters, Director of SSU’s DPS.

