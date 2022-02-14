NBPD officer arrested for Domestic Threats

NEW BOSTON —A New Boston police officer was arrested after making Domestic Threats.

After making domestic threats, New Boston police officer Matthew Qualls was arrested Feb. 7, 2022, by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department.

According to an incident report by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Qualls ex-girlfriend and mother of his unborn child called police Feb. 7, 2022 and reported Qualls had threatened her for the past month. She advised law enforcement that Qualls has stalked her many times while at school and while wearing an NBPD uniform and on duty.

The report states that Qualls’ ex-girlfriend advised the sheriff’s department that Qualls continually called her and threatened to kill himself several times throughout the past few months blaming her for his situation.

Qualls’ ex-girlfriend stated in the report she finally decided to report Qualls after receiving several photos of Qualls and a phone call from him where the first thing she heard was Qualls rack the slide on a handgun and tell her he was going to kill himself.

Units responded to Qualls’ apartment in Wheelersburg to find Qualls not home. As law enforcement were on the scene, Qualls returned in his NBPD uniform and gear and was advised he was under arrest for Domestic Threats.

According to the report, Qualls’ gear was secured along with two other privately owned handguns located inside his apartment. Qualls was taken into custody without incident.

The report states Qualls told deputies he had been suicidal and thought about committing but never attempted.

According to court records, Qualls was arraigned Feb. 8, 2022, and a temporary protective order was issued for Qualls. Records show that Qualls was found indigent and was exempted from paying the $25 indigent fee. Attorney Ruth Buckler will represent Qualls.

According to the Village Solicitor Justin Blume, Qualls is no longer employed with the NBPD. Qualls’s first pre-trial hearing will take place Feb. 23.

By Adam Black ablack@aimmediamidwest.com

