SSU accepting submissions for Festival of Faculty Achievement 2022

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University will host its annual Festival of Faculty Achievement virtually starting Tuesday, Mar. 8. This year’s virtual conference will feature 20-50-minute lecture-style webinars, hosted by the Director of SSU’s Teaching & Learning Center (TLC), Christina Baker.

The Festival of Faculty Achievement is an event to showcase faculty and administrative research and creative accomplishments. This year’s conference is designed to be an interactive and flexible atmosphere that allows participants to benefit from sharing perspectives and knowledge that will generate advances in scholarship on campus.

Pre-recorded sessions will also be available on the TLC’s website and accessible to the campus community via Creative Digital Commons after the sessions are completed.

For those SSU faculty members wanting to participate in this year’s event, contact Baker at cbaker@shawnee.edu with a date and time for the presentation, a brief professional biography, and a summary of the presentation. The deadline to submit to present during this year’s Festival of Faculty Achievement is Friday, Feb. 25.

To learn more about the Shawnee State University Festival of Faculty Achievement, visit www.shawnee.edu.