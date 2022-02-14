Scioto DD reflects on Adams first year on board

Bill Adams has completed the first year of his first term serving as a board member on the Scioto County Board of DD.

Adams was sworn into his first full term last year and began January 1, 2021, and is the first person with a disability to serve on the county’s board. County Boards of Developmental Disabilities in the state of Ohio were first created in 1967 with the passage of SB 169.

County boards have long been comprised of members of the community who are chosen by two governing bodies within a county. Two members of the county board are determined by the probate judge and the other five are appointed by the county commissioners. Board members serve four-year terms and are eligible to serve up to three consecutive terms for a total of twelve years.

Having a member of the DD community serve as a voting member of the local developmental disabilities board seemed to be a logical choice and when it came time to choose who that member might be, Adams seemed to be the responsible choice.

Matt Purcell, Scioto Co. DD superintendent stated “when I approached the commissioners about the opportunity and possibilities involved in appointing Bill to the board as a voting member, I came away from the meeting feeling unequivocally that the team representing the county in the commissioner’s office, agreed that Bill Adams would undoubtedly be the best fit to move our board and the county forward in a time of great change within our systems. Obviously, the commissioners agreed that Bill would provide valuable insight as well as input into the way we, as a county board of developmental disabilities, operate in Scioto County.”

Adams is a respected member of the community; a 2004 graduate of Shawnee State University with a bachelor’s degree in Social Science. He not only serves as a board member but he also is the chair of the facilities committee, works for the Southern Ohio Council of Governments as an advocate, is past statewide president of People First of Ohio, Advocating United member, and a Project STIR facilitator.

Adams states that he “feels he can be a voice for the individuals that we serve.”

Adams is driven to make a difference in the lives of not just the DD community and those that are served by the county board but is determined to build a community where each and every person holds intrinsic value and is able to realize that value through community, because “together we make a difference, none of us can do it alone.”

Adams and his wife Sherri reside in Portsmouth and are both well known advocates throughout the state regarding their lobbying efforts to allow individuals with developmental disabilities to marry without fear of having their benefits compromised.

Joining Bill, making a difference in our community, are board members: Michael Arnett (President), Tony Mantell (Vice-President), Cindy Gibson (Recording Secretary), Adrienne Buckler-Callihan, Ellen “Cindy” Murray, and Jon Peters. Jon Peters was sworn in for his first full term and Michael Arnett and Cindy Gibson were sworn in for their second full terms beginning January 1, 2022.

Adrienne Buckler-Callihan was sworn in for her first term beginning January 1, 2022, replacing retiring board member Jeffrey Kleha who served on the county board for 12 years.

