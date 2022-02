PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Police Department is attempting to locate a missing juvenile.

Taylor Johnson was last seen at the Portsmouth Cinema on Feb. 12, 2022, at 10:30 p.m.

Johnson is 13-years-old, 5’9”, 179 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Johnson was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, tan pants and black boots. If seen, please contact the Portsmouth Police Dispatch, at 740-353-4101.

