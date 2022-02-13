FBP expands STEAM Ahead Program in 2022

Pike County- A group of Pike County elementary and middle-school students are getting an opportunity to experience the hands-on excitement of science as part of Fluor-BWXT’s STEAM Ahead program.

STEAM Ahead is an interactive program that exposes students to careers in science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM). Volunteers set up experiments for the students to discuss the importance of science and how an interest in a STEAM field can lead to exciting career opportunities. This year the program is working with students at Western and Eastern Elementary schools. The response among teachers and students has been overwhelmingly positive.

“The hands-on STEAM Ahead activities get students excited about science by tapping into their natural curiosity about the world around them in a fun and engaging way,” said Eastern Science Teacher Amy Bapst. “The program serves as a great model for students to see the success of local professionals and see they can be successful in STEAM related jobs as well.”

This program started last year with FBP employees working with students at Western, now not only has the program expanded to a second school, but volunteers from Ohio University and Adena Health System have joined the line-up of volunteer presenters.

“We are excited to see not only the growth of STEAM Ahead, but the excitement the program is creating with the students and science,” said Site Project Director JD Dowell. “Our hope is to continue to reach out to local students and help them discover the many opportunities are available to them as they explore their futures.”

For more information about Fluor-BWXT, please visit www.fbportsmouth.com.

FBP’s Ashley Jordan explains the directions for her STEAM experiment to an Eastern student. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_eastern3.jpg FBP’s Ashley Jordan explains the directions for her STEAM experiment to an Eastern student. Eastern elementary students watch as FBP’s Brian Clayman explains his experiment. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_eastern2.jpg Eastern elementary students watch as FBP’s Brian Clayman explains his experiment. FBP’s Mary Reiman discusses the science of light and colors with Eastern Elementary students at one of the many interactive learning stations during a recent STEAM Ahead presentation. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_eastern1.jpg FBP’s Mary Reiman discusses the science of light and colors with Eastern Elementary students at one of the many interactive learning stations during a recent STEAM Ahead presentation.