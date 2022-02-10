Troopers seize $108,000 worth of methamphetamine in Scioto County

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against two West Virginia women after a stop in Scioto County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 3 pounds of methamphetamine worth approximately $108,000.

On February 2, at 7:28 a.m., troopers stopped a 2008 Lincoln Navigator with West Virginia registration for a turn signal violation on state Route 823. Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the contraband.

The driver, Jessica McCormick, 31, and passenger, Dakota Kliber, 29, both from Huntington, W.Va., were incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of drugs, a first-degree felony, and trafficking in a schedule I substance, a first-degree felony.

If convicted, each could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

