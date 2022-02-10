Portsmouth-based projects receive funds

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto County Commissioners discussed funding to go towards Main Street Portsmouth and the Farmer’s Market.

The amount requested was $12,000.

“Main Street Portsmouth has consistently received support from this bored,” Scottie Powell, Commissioner said. “They are once again requesting the same level we had supplied to them in the past of $12,000.”

Powell said Downtown Portsmouth has remained an aesthetically well-kept area.

“When you look at all the good work they do, all the events they do downtown, the beautification, it just goes on and on,” said Powell. “Joseph Craft does a great job and of course all of the volunteers, they keep it pretty, clean, and they are always doing events for the holiday’s.”

Powell said $12,000 will go a long way for Main Street Portsmouth and the Farmer’s Market.

“The Farmer’s Market gives an opportunity for our farmers sell their wares and having an outlet to gather at on Saturday’s throughout the summer,” said Powell.

The Commissioners approved the $12,000 for Main Street Portsmouth and the Farmer’s Market.

Next, the Commissioners discussed funding to go towards the Boneyfiddle Project.

“Last week we had the honor of Robert Black coming in and sharing the good work that the Boneyfiddle Project has been doing,” said Powell. “Of course, he’s receiving the Governor’s Award here shortly that highlights not just Boneyfiddle but the area.”

Powell said Black has requested support.

“Not just ongoing support but basically for an event to kick off the summer season,” said Powell.

The event is a motion and music event which would be a three day weekend event.

“It would focus on music, getting outside, whether it be kayaking, the pump track, mountain biking, running, kind of everything we have been building on for tourism,” said Powell. “This is a really nice event into the spring and summer.”

Commissioner Bryan Davis said the work by the Bonneyfiddle Project has been well received.

“They work really hard to bring entertainment to our city, which is available for the entire city,” said Davis. “It’s a lot of work, especially in the last two years it’s been really hard to get these groups because of Covid but they’ve managed to get through.”

Davis said he looks forward to the 2022 season and to see what they can do with the funding.

The commissioners approved $12,000 to go to the Boneyfiddle Project.

By Darian Gillette

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

