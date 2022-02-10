DeWine announces Sunday as ‘Bengals Day’

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that Sunday, February 13, 2022, will be recognized as Cincinnati Bengals Day in Ohio.

“I wish the Bengals luck as they prepare to play the Los Angeles Rams this weekend,” Governor DeWine said. “They have had a great season and hopefully they can win once more to bring home Ohio’s first Super Bowl championship and tenth NFL title!”

DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz announced earlier this week that three Ohio State Parks would be temporarily renamed to honor current and past players of the Super Bowl-bound Bengals.

“We are incredibly proud of the Bengals and everything they have accomplished this season,” said Governor DeWine. “The whole state will be rooting for Cincinnati on Sunday, and this is a fun way to show support for the orange and black.”

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Burr Oak State Park in Glouster will be referred to as “Burrow Oak State Park” in honor of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who grew up in nearby Athens, Ohio. If the Bengals top the Rams on Sunday, Burrow will become the first quarterback in history to win the Heisman Trophy, a National Championship, and the Super Bowl.

There are two signs that show the temporary name change at Burr Oak State Park. The first is located along SR78 at the intersection of Burr Oak Lodge Road and the other is located along Burr Oak Road near the entrance of the campground area on the west side of the lake.

Evan McPherson, whose game-winning kicks in the divisional playoff and AFC Conference Championship games helped send the Bengals to the Super Bowl, will be celebrated at Paint Creek State Park in Bainbridge with the moniker of “Evan McPherson Extra Point Creek State Park.”

There are two signs located at Paint Creek State Park with the first one near the campground at the intersection of Rapid Forge and Taylor Roads. The other sign is located along Deer Park Road on the way back to the marina and boat ramp.

Hueston Woods State Park in College Corner will honor legendary Bengals running back Ickey Woods. The park, now dubbed “Ickey Woods State Park,” is located between Cincinnati and Dayton.

The Hueston Woods State Park has three signs with the first being located near the Nature Center and Marina on Butler Israel Road. The second sign can be found on Brown Road near the golf course. The last is located at the intersection of Mourning Sun Road (SR732) and Main Loop Road on the eastern side of the park.