CHILLICOTHE — The Chillicothe VA Medical Center will recognize and honor Veterans from February 13 – 19 during National Salute to Veteran Patients week.

Since 1978, VA has used the week of Valentine’s Day to provide a weeklong commemoration for Veterans. Local commemoration efforts include a Super Bowl Party, catered meals by Elegant Eats and 7 Mile Smokehouse, a pizza party, treat baskets, National Salute hats, pins, challenge coins and more during the week. The Chillicothe VA would like to thank the following sponsors for making these events possible:

· American Legion Auxiliary Department of Ohio

· AMVETS 2256

· AMVETS Auxiliary Department of Ohio

· DAR Nathanial Massie Chapter

· Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 18

· Elks Department of Ohio

· Knights of Columbus

· Moose Department of Ohio

· VFW District 12

· VFW Auxiliary Department of Ohio

· Veterans in Transition, Inc.

· Vietnam Veterans of America Buckeye State Council

“At the Chillicothe VA, our patients have a special place in our hearts. We pledge to continue doing all that we can to care for their health and promote their well-being,” said Dr. Kathy Berger, Medical Center Director. “These heroes are no mere ‘patients’ – they are ‘our’ Veterans, and we are honored to care for them, as we are honored to provide our volunteers the opportunity to do so too.”

In 2021, schools, community groups, and youth organizations nationwide sent more than 1,000 valentines to the Chillicothe VA, which were distributed to both inpatients and outpatients served by the medical center. Additionally, more than 250 volunteers and community organizations contributed to events and activities recognizing hospitalized Veterans. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center 17273 State Route 104 Chillicothe, Ohio 45601-9718

In addition to donations and as a compliment to in-person volunteer assignments, VA also provides volunteers with virtual and remote assignments which allows them to safely support Veteran inpatients during the pandemic.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities at the Chillicothe VA, visit www.volunteer.va.gov or call 740-773-1141, extension 17420 or 17422.

Veterans not enrolled in the VA healthcare system are encouraged to visit www.chillicothe.va.gov/enrollment.asp to register or call 740-772-7170 with questions.

Visit the Chillicothe VA webpage (www.va.gov/chillicothe) and follow us on facebook (facebook.com/ChillicotheVAMC) and twitter (@chillicothevamc).