Docterman elected Chairperson of Scioto County Democratic Party.

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto County Democratic Party has new leadership as it begins the New Year.

Collin Docterman of Vernon Township has been elected the new Chairperson of the Central Committee of the Scioto County Democratic Party. Kevin Wadsworth Johnson, retired Portsmouth businessman and former City Councilperson, has been elected Treasurer, following the resignation of Melanie Ogg, who stepped down after eight years of service.

“I am sincerely honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead our local Democratic party. I thank all who have served before me,” Docterman stated. “I want us to be a local party addressing local issues. We need to stop talking over each other and start listening to each other. I am excited about the work to come.”

Since moving to Scioto County in early 2015, Docterman has been civically engaged, serving as a poll worker with the Scioto County Board of Elections and, for the past three years, as a precinct representative on the Democratic Central Committee. He is past chair of the Party’s Events Committee and a member of the Strategic Planning Committee. Docterman is a State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) with Hospice and previously worked in the field of developmental disabilities. He is a bonus dad to two young women and a foster dad to two others.

The Scioto County Democratic Party meets on the 4th Thursday of each month (Jan-Oct) at 7 p.m., in the Vern Riffe Community Center in New Boston. New members welcome!

For more information contact Andrew Feight, Chair of the SCDP Communications Committee, at sciotodems@gmail.com.

Collin Docterman https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_Collin-Docterman-Chairperson-SCDP-2022.jpg Collin Docterman