Chocolate Walk slated for Saturday

PORTSMOUTH — Main Street Portsmouth continues the annual Ellen Vetter Chocolate Walk this weekend, February 12. The event is in its 13th year and welcomes 300 guests to tour downtown businesses to see what they offer while getting chocolaty treats at each stop.

The event is one of the most popular Main Street events and is also the only event to never be canceled due to COVID-19, thanks to moving one year’s walk to another month. The group is also continuing its Premium Ticket tour this year, where people get their normal map, plus additional stops outside of downtown. That option, however, sold out in two weeks.

Few tickets remain, but they can be purchased at Ghosts in The Attic, Remember When Antiques, Unique Antiques Warehouse, and Port City Pub. Admission is $10 and tickets are usually sold out a couple of days before the event, so the organization suggests people go after tickets as soon as possible.

A new feature they are adding to the event this year is a cut off timeframe to pick up the tickets.

“We often run into an issue of people getting a ticket or two and then not being able to make it, or they consider it a donation, etc.,” MSP Executive Director Joseph Pratt said. “That leaves us waiting all day to see if they are showing up late. Meanwhile, we are turning people away due to being sold out. We are releasing tickets halfway through in an attempt to get as many walkers in the event, so businesses greet everyone they prepare for.”

The organization will hold the remaining bags until 1 p.m. At 1:15 p.m., they will sell any bags that remain.

The bags walkers are given include a walking map of participating businesses and other goodies. When people begin the walk, they report to Port City as early as 10 a.m. and then get their map and map and decide their own tour order.

“This event is always a good time and is loved by business owners and walkers alike. We even used this format for the Christmas Cookie Crawl and sold out in a week. People love checking out our local businesses, all while getting treats,” Pratt said. “We even have some people who have only ever missed one or two. It is such a great time to leave the house and be with friends.”

The walk is February 12, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for standard tickets and can be purchased from businesses mentioned above. Funding from the event goes to Main Street Portsmouth, which hosts a long schedule of events each year, offers many programs and grants, maintains all beautification in the downtown, and has lately been developing downtown parks, public spaces, and seasonal décor. For questions about the walk or Main Street, call Joseph Pratt at 740.464.0203 or email him at director@mspohio.org

Few tickets remain, but they can be purchased at Ghosts in The Attic, Remember When Antiques, Unique Antiques Warehouse, and Port City Pub. Admission is $10 and tickets are usually sold out a couple of days before the event, so the organization suggests people go after tickets as soon as possible. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_IMG_1713.jpg Few tickets remain, but they can be purchased at Ghosts in The Attic, Remember When Antiques, Unique Antiques Warehouse, and Port City Pub. Admission is $10 and tickets are usually sold out a couple of days before the event, so the organization suggests people go after tickets as soon as possible.