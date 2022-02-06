Portsmouth Public Library Book Recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

Anthem by Noah Hawley – An epic literary thriller set where America is right now, in which a band of unlikely heroes sets out on a quest to save one innocent life—and might end up saving us all. Noah Hawley’s new novel is an adventure that finds lights in dark corners. Unforgettably vivid characters and a fast plot make this a powerful read. Readers might also enjoy Before the Fall by Noah Hawley or The Secret History by Donna Tartt.

The Last Dance of the Debutante by Julia Kelly – When it’s announced that 1958 will be the last year debutantes are to be presented at court, thousands of eager mothers and hopeful daughters flood the palace with letters seeking the year’s most coveted invitation: a chance for their daughters to curtsey to the young Queen Elizabeth and officially come out into society. With her signature intricate, tender, and convincing storytelling, Julia Kelly weaves an unforgettable tale of female friendship and family secrets amid the twilight days of Britain’s grand coming out balls. Readers might also enjoy The Perfume Collector by Kathleen Tessaro or The Light Over London by Julia Kelly.

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot – Her name was Henrietta Lacks, but scientist know her as HeLa. Henrietta was a poor Southern Black farmer whose cells were taken without her knowledge and how her cells became one of the most important tools in medical history. Henrietta’s family didn’t’ discover that her cells were illegally taken without her permission and used for science until 60 years after Henrietta’s death. Henrietta’s cells, which are still alive today, have been responsible for creating many medical developments that are still used today, including recent research on the Covid-19 virus. Some discoveries that have been made with Henrietta’s cells include the polio vaccine, great developments in cancer and virus research, in vitro fertilization, and cloning. This non-fiction title uncovers the real history behind how Henrietta’s cells were taken, how her family was secretly used in medical research over the years, and the legal battles the family has faced to claim rights to the HeLa cells themselves. The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks is a story for those who enjoy tales that are, truly and surprisingly, stranger than fiction. Readers might also enjoy The Organ Thieves: The Shocking Story of the First Heart Transplant in the Segregated South by Chip Jones or The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women by Kate Moore.

It Will End Like This by Kyra Leigh, introduces us to two sisters, Charlotte and Maddi, who lost their mother to a death surrounded in mysterious circumstances. The two of them are determined to find out what happened before their mother’s assistant sweeps everything under the rug and takes over their family, starting with their father. Readers might also like A Dark and Starless Night by Sarah Hollowell or Long Lankin by Lindsey Barraclough.