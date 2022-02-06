SSU Peer Drop-In Center to offer Certified Peer Educator course

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University’s Peer Drop-In Center (PDIC) will be offering a NAPSA Certified Peer Educator (CPE) training course starting on Feb. 7. The course will be fully virtual – offered throughout the week via the online education platform Blackboard for SSU students to complete.

Made up of eight modules including topics such as bystander intervention, being an effective listener, understanding change, group development, and more, by completing the CPE training, students can earn one credit hour towards their degree along with a letter of recommendation. The course is provided to students at no extra cost.

“This course can benefit students from every major,” said Kaitlyn Cooper, a student worker in the PDIC. “Whether you come from business, health science, psychology, or another major, this will help you stand apart on your resume. The modules contain important topics everyone should learn about.”

This training is required for anyone wishing to work in the PDIC. After taking the course, the center will be holding interviews for new student workers in the office. The current workers in the PDIC are seeking qualified candidates for the open jobs in their office. The specific qualities aside from the training are as follows: honest, willing to help others, friendly, patient, and organized. Cooper urges students who fit these qualities to take the training course and apply for a position in the center.

“I would definitely urge other students not to be afraid of this course,” she said. “The modules are full of interesting and helpful information – they are not too challenging, either. We have a few open positions we would like to fill, so if anyone needs a job that has these qualities, we would love to interview you.”

In their position, PDIC student workers will provide peer-to-peer support, time and stress management strategies, counseling services, navigation of campus resources, and more. The center is located on-campus in the Student Resource Hub.

For more information about the Shawnee State University Peer Drop-In Center or to learn how to register for the upcoming Certified Peer Educator training, contact the center at (740) 351-3406.

