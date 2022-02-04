SOMC announces restructuring and elimination of vacant jobs

PORTSMOUTH — Southern Ohio Medical Center announced the elimination of 95 vacant jobs and plans on restructuring services.

In a statement provided by SOMC Friday, the hospital shared that the restructuring and elimination of jobs stem from the many challenges of the past two years with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the past two years, we have experienced tremendous challenges. As an independent community hospital, we have an obligation to our employees and our community to recognize and adapt to these challenges,” representative for SOMC Eric Kephas said. “After extensive review, we have identified several changes that will make our organization more efficient, sustainable, and allow us to better address patient needs.”

Although the hospital plans to eliminate 95 vacant positions, the hospital states restructuring will allow the hospital to serve the community more efficiently and cut costs.

“As part of this effort, we have eliminated 95 vacant positions and are restructuring several departments to support appropriate staffing levels, and some services are being eliminated to save costs,” Kephas said. “In some areas, this may mean decreasing staff, but in others, it means adding more.”

Some services are also being eliminated to save costs, but the hospital did not specify in its statement what will no longer be offered.

“For most impacted employees, this change means continuing their same role but in a new department,” Kephas said. “In instances where similar roles are not available in an area of need, we are encouraging them to apply for one of the more than 200 open positions for which SOMC is actively recruiting.”

SOMC stated the hospital is currently working with 30 employees whose jobs are being eliminated to find new positions within the 200 jobs currently available within the hospital.

“Healthcare organizations are facing significant challenges, but we are committed to doing everything in our power to meet this moment,” Kephas said. “We are thankful to our team and our community for their support.”

By Adam Black ablack@aimmediamidwest.com

