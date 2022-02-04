Rarden Daily Bread to receive new property

RARDEN — The Scioto County Commissioners discussed funding for a local food pantry to move to a new location.

The Rarden Daily Bread has been serving free meals out of the Rarden Community Center since March 1 of 2020.

“They provide hot meals to hundreds of people daily,” said Commissioner, Scottie Powell. “What’s even more impressive of what they’re doing is they don’t have a kitchen so these men and women are cooking in their homes and bringing food in and serving it.”

Powell said the nonprofit organization is also delivering meals to the elderly.

“When we start thinking about poverty and census blocks, that part of the county is disproportionally affected when you start looking at income and they saw a problem and stepped up,” said Powell.

Powell said the organization is beginning to have issues with its location.

“They’re kind of bounced around the community center and it has nothing to do with Rarden, it’s a great community out there, but they have other activities within the space,” said Powell.

Powell said there is property adjacent to the Rarden Community Center available.

“They could have a kitchen to prepare food on-site, better storage, it just gives them better access to execute their mission of providing hot meals to people that quite honestly do not have it,” said Powell.

The request is for $150,000 to acquire the property.

“We never hear a request from that part of the county, people usually just put their heads down but it’s awesome because where we can help we should,” said Powell.

The money would come out of ARPA funds.

“They just serve their community, not for recognition or anything like that, but just because it’s the right thing to do,” said Powell.

Powell said the group is truly inspiring.

“For what they’ve been able to do with their limited resources and how they’re pulling it off,” said Powell.

Commissioner, Bryan Davis, said $50,000 will go towards the building and the rest will go towards preparing the building for what the organization does.

“It’s so they can do commercial level meals and in a much more efficient manner,” said Davis.

Davis said he feels they will be able to do a lot more because they will have access to a lot more.

“They didn’t ask this but I would encourage if there are any restaurants out there that may have some equipment they could donate, maybe they’re upgrading the equipment and have some to donate, that would be a worthwhile nonprofit to give it to,” said Powell.

The Commissioners did vote to approve the funding for the property.

Rarden Daily Bread is currently open from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. instead of their original hours 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. due to the community center holding other events.

Pam Syroney who founded the Daily Bread said this funding is a blessing beyond words.

“That building has been a goal for almost two years,” said Syroney. “It is a great start, but we will be looking for ways to fund the equipment and necessary storage with walk in freezers and refrigerators.”

Syroney said with the money, they can secure the land and building, get the electric and septic, and hopefully plumbing.

Syroney also added they would like to begin collecting clothes and hygiene items once they have a bigger space.

“So thankful for the generous gift the commissioners have blessed our community with,” said Syroney. “They have a big job of deciding how each community needs their help and how best to serve them. Feeling so grateful and emotional that it is had to put into words.”

Syroney said none of this would be possible without the community.

“It takes a community of helping each other to make it a great community to live in. God bless,” said Syroney.

If interested in donating the address is P.O. Box 3, Rarden, OH 45671. Syroney asked that anyone interested in sending donations put in the memo ‘building fund’ or ‘daily operations’ due to having two separate accounts.

