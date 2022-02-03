Grant approved for Southern Ohio War Memorial

SCIOTO — The Scioto County Commissioner’s discussed moving forward with the future Southern Ohio War Memorial in their meeting on Thursday.

Commissioner Bryan Davis said all the required documentation went to the Ohio Public Facilities Commission (OPFC) this week.

“We’ve had a lot of things happen since we first started working on this, COVID slowdowns, things like that, we struggled getting everything we needed to get this over the top,” said Davis.

Davis said this week they received the grant approval through the Ohio Facilities Construction Grant.

“This is something many veterans throughout our county has been working on for a long time,” said Davis. “The Southern Ohio War Memorial Foundation is made up of a lot of great individuals, men and women that have fought really hard to get this done.”

Davis said the cost of the memorial has been hard.

“You can have so many barbecue dinners and so many bean dinners, but the monumental cost has been very hard and the money they have spent so far has been site prep,” said Davis. “So we went and had a talk with them and had a great talk with Senator Johnson about it and Representative Baldridge as well.”

$100,000 will go towards building the memorial.

“Now we have the grant approval and it’s time to get this done,” said Davis.

Davis said they will be utilizing local labor and USA materials.

“It’s a great thing and we are excited about it. We’ll work with the foundation to get it built,” said Davis.

The memorial will be built north of Lucasville and will cover nine counties.

“The war dead of nine counties will be listed on the war memorial as well as all the way up to enduring freedom on our recent struggles with terrorism,” said Davis. “This is not just for Scioto County, this is for the entire region.”

Commissioner, Cathy Coleman, said it’s a privelage to be involved.

“It’s a privilege to do what we can to honor our veterans, those in the past and currently serving, and so this is a real privelage to be able to do whatever we can do to get this finished,” said Coleman.

By Darian Gillette

