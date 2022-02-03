27 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on January 28 and returned 27 Public Indictments. There were two No Bills. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
KIMBERLY BOYLES, 49
Ashland, Kentucky, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
JOHNNY D. FITZPATRICK, 48
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
KYLE FLANERY, 24
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Failure to Appear
SHAWN DOUGLAS ANDERSON, 21
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
RICHARD SCOTT BRICKEY, 41
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
VERL J. BUSH, 50
Bella Vista, Arizona, was indicted on:
Theft
RACHEAL LAWSON, 42
Pea Ridge, Arizona, was indicted on:
Theft
JOHN ROBERT SEILER, 49
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
Obstructing Official Business
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
MICKEY LEE WARD, 44
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Criminal Trespass
Petty Theft
Attempted Burglary
CLIFTON CHASE BROWN, 19
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
Obstructing Official Business
Carrying a Concealed Weapon
CORNELIUS HARRIS, 38
Youngstown, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
Possession of a Deadly Weapon while under Detention
CORNELIUS HARRIS, 38
Youngstown, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
2 Counts Possession of a Deadly Weapon while under Detention
KEVIN T. CLARK, 44
Oak Hill, Ohio, was indicted on:
Identity Fraud
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
CASSANDRA A. HARRISON, 41
Oak Hill, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
MARC ALAN BAYS, 54
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Abduction
Domestic Violence
JEREMIAH WEST MASON, 40
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Assault
ERIC JOSHUA DORRER, 40
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Disrupting Public Services
Obstructing Official Business
TYLER M. TOMKO, 31
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
6 Counts Aggravated Arson
SHANE MICHAEL WESLEY, 40
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
DANIEL MARVIN MILES, 29
Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
JAMES C. YOUNG, 50
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
RYAN A. BAILEY, 35
South Shore, Kentucky, was indicted on:
2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs
JAMES M. JONES, 37
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
JOHNATHAN DUKE KOZEE, 28
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Intimidation of an Attorney, Victim or Witness in a Criminal Case
MITCHELL MORTON WARING, III, 45
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Trespass in a Habitation
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
MARK ELDRIDGE, 39
Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Breaking and Entering
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
ERNEST WISEMAN, 44
McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:
Designing a Vehicle with a Hidden Compartment Used to Transport a Controlled Substance
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs