27 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on January 28 and returned 27 Public Indictments. There were two No Bills. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

KIMBERLY BOYLES, 49

Ashland, Kentucky, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

JOHNNY D. FITZPATRICK, 48

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

KYLE FLANERY, 24

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Failure to Appear

SHAWN DOUGLAS ANDERSON, 21

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

RICHARD SCOTT BRICKEY, 41

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

VERL J. BUSH, 50

Bella Vista, Arizona, was indicted on:

Theft

RACHEAL LAWSON, 42

Pea Ridge, Arizona, was indicted on:

Theft

JOHN ROBERT SEILER, 49

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Obstructing Official Business

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

MICKEY LEE WARD, 44

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Criminal Trespass

Petty Theft

Attempted Burglary

CLIFTON CHASE BROWN, 19

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

Obstructing Official Business

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

CORNELIUS HARRIS, 38

Youngstown, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

Possession of a Deadly Weapon while under Detention

CORNELIUS HARRIS, 38

Youngstown, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

2 Counts Possession of a Deadly Weapon while under Detention

KEVIN T. CLARK, 44

Oak Hill, Ohio, was indicted on:

Identity Fraud

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

CASSANDRA A. HARRISON, 41

Oak Hill, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

MARC ALAN BAYS, 54

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Abduction

Domestic Violence

JEREMIAH WEST MASON, 40

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Assault

ERIC JOSHUA DORRER, 40

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Disrupting Public Services

Obstructing Official Business

TYLER M. TOMKO, 31

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

6 Counts Aggravated Arson

SHANE MICHAEL WESLEY, 40

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

DANIEL MARVIN MILES, 29

Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

JAMES C. YOUNG, 50

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

RYAN A. BAILEY, 35

South Shore, Kentucky, was indicted on:

2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs

JAMES M. JONES, 37

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

JOHNATHAN DUKE KOZEE, 28

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Intimidation of an Attorney, Victim or Witness in a Criminal Case

MITCHELL MORTON WARING, III, 45

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trespass in a Habitation

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

MARK ELDRIDGE, 39

Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Breaking and Entering

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

ERNEST WISEMAN, 44

McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:

Designing a Vehicle with a Hidden Compartment Used to Transport a Controlled Substance

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_Indictments.jpg