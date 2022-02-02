A fine new ride

MINFORD — The Scioto County Commissioner’s gifted a van to the American Legion 622 from Minford.

“Our veterans have done so much for our country and our freedom, so we’re always looking for ways to honor them,” said Scottie Powell, Commissioner. “This came up and it was a no brainer to be able to support the legion and the service they still provide.”

Powell said the process of getting the van did not take long.

“Our Veteran Service Commission reached out and said, ‘Hey we have this asset and we have a new van now is there an opportunity to gift this to one of the local legions’,” said Powell. “Once we had all of that information in hand, we were able to take it to the Board of Commissioners and vote to gift it to them.”

Ralph Noel from the American Legion 622 said it will be nice to have the van.

“Right now, we just use whoever’s vehicle, this will be nice because we can carry our riffles and flags in here and keep the veterans together,” said Noel.

Noel said when the legion travels, they usually ride separately due to not having a large enough vehicle.

“We help Lucasville and Lucasville helps us because we both have small legions but a lot of times, they have their bus so this will be nice for us because we can put our names on it and let people know we’re out there doing something,” said Noel.

The van will be used for funerals, parades, and transportation to events.

“We have a small legion, a lot of people don’t know we exist but with this at least they will know we are out there and what we are doing,” said Noel.

Noel said they are very appreciative to be able to have the van.

“This came out as kind of a surprise for us and we’re really appreciative,” said Noel. “It feels good knowing that the community thinks of the veterans, and it makes it nice for us.”

Commissioner Bryan Davis said he was thankful to be a part of it.

“Our veterans are wonderful, and the James Irwin post is very well deserving,” said Davis.

Powell said it’s important to support the men and women who serve.

“They continue to support and serve us so it’s nice to be able to give back to them and to continue to honor them,” said Powell.

The Scioto County Commissioners and American Legion Post 622 pose in front of the van gifted to the legion. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_IMG_1616.jpg The Scioto County Commissioners and American Legion Post 622 pose in front of the van gifted to the legion. Scottie Powell handing the keys of the van over to Ralph Noel. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_IMG_1618.jpg Scottie Powell handing the keys of the van over to Ralph Noel.

Minford American Legion receives van for vets

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

