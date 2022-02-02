Wheelersburg High School basketball homecoming

WHEELERSBURG — “Speechless” was the theme of Wheelersburg High School’s Basketball Homecoming. The Homecoming ceremony was held on Friday, January 28 between the JV and Varsity basketball games when the Pirates played the Portsmouth West Senators.

Reigning as Homecoming Queen was Sydney Hancock. She is the daughter of Matt and Cara Hancock. Sydney was escorted by Senior Basketball Captain Eli Swords, son of Jason and Lisa Swords and Senior Basketball Player Cooper McKenzie, son of Seth and Kristi McKenzie.

Rylee Eldridge was the Senior Attendant. She is the daughter of Jason and Amanda Eldridge. She was escorted by Braxton Rase, son of Jessica Haas and Adam Rase.

The Junior Attendant was Addison Ramirez. She is the daughter of Teresa Appling. Addison was escorted by Caleb Arthur, son of Brandon and Mandy Arthur.

Rileigh Lang was the Sophomore Attendant. She is the daughter of Eric and Kim Lang. Rileigh was escorted by Tyler Sommer, son of Shawn and Jennifer Sommer.

The Freshman Attendant was Emma Smith. She is the daughter of Jason and Margie Smith. Emma was escorted by Christian White, son of Chris and Greta White.

The Varsity and JV cheerleaders sponsored a dance following the game to honor the queen and her court.

