SCIOTO — Glass recycling is now available for residents of Scioto County.

There are 17 locations where glass, plastic, and cardboard can be recycled.

Scioto County Commissioner, Bryan Davis, said glass recycling has been something they have tried to accomplish for years.

“It was never affordable or available even, we couldn’t find a glass recycler for years,” said Davis. “We had several citizens wanting this and we are glad it was made possible because this is really great for our community.”

Davis said Rick Jansen who is the Director of Lawerence Scioto Solid Waste Management is the reason glass recycling is available.

“The latest recycling plan that we submitted to the EPA includes glass recycling, Rick found a solution so we are really happy with Rick and what he is doing in the district,” said Davis.

Davis said it is wonderful being able to offer glass recycling now.

“It’s been something we have been working hard to achieve,” said Jansen.

Jansen said glass recycling is possible as long as everyone follows the rules.

“Flatten your cardboard boxes every time, dump all of your recyclables out of the plastic bags, and that allows us to collect glass,” said Jansen. “We have a Facebook page called Recycle740 for people to look to learn more about our recycling program.”

Jansen said to never throw plastic bags in recycling bins.

“The plastic bags are a real big problem, they get wrapped up in the separating equipment and fly around and it blocks the cameras from getting a picture so it can’t tell the robots what to separate out,” said Jansen. “So by removing the plastic bags and flattening the boxes it provides us the ability to start taking glass again.”

Jansen said plastic bags can be taken back to many stores where they may have come from.

“Take the plastic bags back to places like Walmart, Kroger, Lowes, Home Depot, that have the ability to recycle plastic bags,” said Jansen.

The glass cannot be placed on the ground at the recycling bins.

“If we have a bunch of glass around the bins that will be a big problem for our recycling,” said Jansen.

Jansen is hopeful that recycling glass will continue to be possible.

“We are asking for everyone’s help because it takes everyone to clean up our environment,” said Jansen. “A lot of people don’t know that burning anything in the state of Ohio other than wood is an unclassified felony that has fines between $10,000 to $25,ooo and could include two to four years incarceration.”

Jansen said dumping tires is another major issue.

“People throwing tires is another issue we have to get under control,” said Jansen. “People need to take tires to tire shops instead of dumping them off of county roads or highways or on other people’s property.”

Jansen said people should let them know if others are seen dumping garbage in the recycling bins.

“If people see folks dumping nonrecyclables let us know, our number is (740) 532-1231,” said Jansen. “Our most effective method is calling that number and giving us their license plate number, vehicle description, and time and date.”

Hidden cameras are placed near the recycling bins.

Jansen said he wants this to be positive for the community.

“We’re trying to educate people and do this in a positive way because it does help the environment and we encourage people to recycle whatever possible because it is critical for our environment we get this under control,” said Jansen.

Recycling bin located at Portsmouth Square.

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

