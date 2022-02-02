1 death; 121 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

SCIOTO —The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department has confirmed another local death in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victim is a 77-year-old female that died on January 30.

The death brings the total to 224 local residents that have passed in conjunction with the virus. COVID19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 121 new cases on Wednesday for Scioto County bringing the total to 19,437 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 239 more recoveries reported by ODH Wednesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 15,493 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported six additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Wednesday bringing the total to 1,123 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of original vaccines completed in Scioto County is 34,524 or 45.84% of the total population of the county (75,315). The number of additional doses (booster shots) received is 13,464.