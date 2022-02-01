Shawnee State University Musical Theatre to present “Disaster!”

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University Musical Theatre Department will present “Disaster!”, Feb. 23-26 at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (VRCFA). A jukebox musical comedy with hits from the 70s, each performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be held in the Eloise Covert Smith Theater of the VRCFA.

It’s 1979, and New York’s hottest A-listers are lining up for the opening of a floating casino and discotheque. In attendance is a faded disco star, a sexy nightclub singer with her eleven-year-old twins, a disaster expert, a feminist reporter, an older couple with a secret, a pair of young guys who are looking for ladies, an untrustworthy businessman, and a nun with a gambling addiction. What begins as a night of boogie fever quickly changes to panic as the ship succumbs to multiple disasters, such as earthquakes, tidal waves, and infernos. As the night turns into day, everyone struggles to survive and, quite possibly, repair the love that they’ve lost – or at least escape the killer rats.

Tickets for “Disaster!” are available online at www.vrcfa.com or at the McKinley Box Office in the VRCFA, Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased via telephone call at (740) 351-3600. Tickets for the show are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $12 for those 18 years of age and under, $12 for SSU faculty and staff, and $5 for SSU students. Handicap accessible seating is also available upon request.

All COVID-19 health guidelines will be observed, including that all attendees must wear face masks indoors on SSU’s campus, regardless of their vaccination status. For more information on upcoming shows at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, visit www.vrcfa.com or call the McKinley Box Office at (740) 351-3600.

