Winter Storm Watch issued for Scioto County

SCIOTO — A winter storm is expected to hit the Scioto County area with the potential of accumulating snow and ice overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Scioto County and will be in effect from 1 a.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday. According to Scioto County Emergency Management Association (EMA), power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice and travel could be nearly impossible Friday morning.

Scioto EMA advises residents to plan for the worse and hope for the best. Scioto EMA haws compiled a list of tips for residents to be prepared for the winter storm.

Before the storm:

• Be sure to have an emergency storm kit readily available. Prepare your kit with an emergency radio (battery powered or solar charged), mobile device chargers, flashlights, first-aid kit, non-perishable food items, water, face coverings, hand sanitizer, batteries and other necessities.

• Develop an emergency plan that addresses any special medical needs or medications you or your family members have.

• Make arrangements for a place to go stay if you lose power and heat.

In your vehicle:

• Make sure your gas tank is at least ¾ full.

• First-Aid Kit.

• Flashlight with extra batteries.

• Jumper Cables or jump-start Box.

• Nonperishable, high-energy foods, such as unsalted nuts, dried fruits, hard candy or energy bars.

• Drinking water.

• Car charger for your cellphone.

• Snowbrush, shovel, windshield washer fluid, warm clothing, cat litter for traction and blankets.

• Reflective vest and a compass in case you have to walk to get help.

• Family and emergency phone numbers, including your auto insurance provider and a towing company, in your phone.

If your power goes out:

• Turn off all appliances, including your furnace, space heaters, water heater and water pump. Leave on one lamp to know when power has been restored. That way, you can avoid a circuit overload and another outage that may result when power is restored to all appliances at once.

• Keep freezer and refrigerator doors closed. Food will stay frozen for 36 to 48 hours in a fully loaded freezer if you keep the door closed. A half-full freezer will generally keep food frozen for 24 hours.

• Open your blinds during the day, cover windows with drapes at night and gather in a central room where there is an alternative heat source, such as a fireplace. Provide ample ventilation and ensure plenty of distance from your home or work when using portable generators.

• If the indoor temperature drops to 55°F or below, open your faucets slightly so they constantly drip to prevent pipes from freezing.

• Remain patient. Every electric company has a detailed plan for restoring electricity as quickly and safely as possible after a power outage. Typically, one of the first steps a company takes—to prevent injuries and fires—is to make sure that power is no longer flowing through downed lines. Restoration then proceeds based on established priorities.

The predicted snow and ice totals for the local area and for much of Ohio. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_NWS-snow-and-ice-graphics-1.jpg The predicted snow and ice totals for the local area and for much of Ohio. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_Winter-Storm-Watch-1.jpg

Ice and snow expected for Thursday