TCC to host Cold War Games

PORTSMOUTH – The Counseling Center (TCC), in partnership with PSKC Cross fit, will be hosting its 3rd iteration of the Cold War Games on Saturday, January 29th.

The Cold War Games is a cross fit competition and fundraiser involving teams in three divisions: male, female, and mixed genders. All proceeds for team registrations and sponsorship go directly towards the purchase and upkeep of gym equipment for individuals in behavioral health treatment at TCC.

“In 2018, a meeting took place to plan the build out of TCC’s Health and Wellness Center,” said Max Liles, Senior Director at TCC. “There was real excitement and passion for our state of the art program that put traditional therapy together with high intensity fitness on a day to day basis. And that’s how the Cold War Games was born…This competition is the perfect opportunity to put the treatment community with the larger local community and spend some time together for a good cause.”

According to Liles, the Cold War Games raises around $5,000 each year. That money goes to fund Cross fit classes, yoga sessions, zumba, dance, boxing, powerlifting, personal training options and other fitness endeavors for TCC clients.

“Essentially, we want to be able to lay out a menu of all the physical fitness experience an individual could have and give them the opportunity to engage with the support of staff in a safe environment,” said Liles. “Our Health and Wellness programming offers us the ability to take clients from talking about the positive benefits of exercise in a traditional group and to actually experience the benefits in real time.”

The Cold War Games kicks off at 7:30AM on Saturday as check-in starts. The competition will continue until Noon with the finals.

“This is a crossfit competition – Saturday you’ll see the whole kitchen sink. Each team of four will complete three team based workouts with biking a 5K, burpee box jumps, wall balls, skiing – and more. We will hold finals at the Health and Wellness Center to crown our champ in each division.”

Liles would like to thank the Cold War Games sponsors, including B&F Construction, the LaB, Glockner, WAI, Patties & Pints, River City Adventure Company, the Scioto Ribber, Not Your Average IV User Podcast, Maestros Mexican Grill, Doc Spartan, Billy Dever, Lincoln Properties, CrossFit Precision Care, and Euton Realty.

For more information on how to get involved, check out the Counseling Center’s Facebook Page.

The Counseling Center will be hosted their 3rd Cold War Games this Saturday to help raise money for its' health and fitness programs during the year.

By Derrick C. Parker For The Daily Times

