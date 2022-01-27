Scioto County COVID-19 Report — Jan. 27

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department has confirmed nine additional local deaths in connection with the COVID19 virus.

The victims are a 63-year-old male that passed on December 30th, a 67-year-old male that passed on January 8th, a 74-year-old female that passed on January 9th, 84-year-old male that passed on January 12th, a 72-year-old female that passed on January 14th, a 72-year-old male that passed on January 15th, an 86-year-old female that passed on January 17th, an 80-year-old male that passed on January 21st, a 68-year-old male that passed on January 22nd.

The deaths bring the total to 220 local residents that have passed in conjunction with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offers our condolences to the families.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 180 new cases on Thursday for Scioto County bringing the total to 18,798 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 143 more recoveries reported by ODH Thursday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 14,634 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported 2 additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Thursday bringing the total to 1,102 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of original vaccines completed in Scioto County is 34,425 or 45.71% of the total population of the county (75,315). The number of additional doses (booster shots) received is 13,263.