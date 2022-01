14 indictments handed in Jan.

PORTSMOUTH — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on January 21 and returned 14 Public Indictments. There were 2 Secret Indictments.

The Defendants indicted are charged as follows:

VANESSA NICOLE KNISLEY, 35, Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: Failure to Appear

DAVID T. JACKSON, 40, Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: Failure to Appear

DANIEL J. SOWARDS, 30, West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: Failure to Appear

AMANDA M. NICHOLS, 40, Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: Failure to Appear

SHANA L. PARKER, 28, Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: Failure to Appear

TAYLOR JOSEPH DENNIS, 23, Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on: Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

JERIAN MARIE TAYLOR, 22, Englewood, Ohio, was indicted on: Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

WILLIAM E. WINDSOR, 58, West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: 4 Counts Rape, 2 Counts Sexual Battery

FRANK ARTHUR OATIS, 37, Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on: Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Heroin

DAVONTE JAMIER LANE, 30, Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on: Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Heroin

HEATHER SUE ELLIS, 33, Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: 4 Counts Aggravated Vehicular Assault, OVI

DEREK KRITZWISER, 37, Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on: Aggravated Menacing, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, 2 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

RANDY FRAZIER, 53, Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: Aggravated Possession of Drugs

LARRY WEAVER, 22, Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: 2 Counts Felonious Assault, Having Weapons while under Disability, Improperly Discharging a Firearm at or into a Habitation or a School Safety Zone, Discharge of Firearm on or near Prohibited Premises

KRISTINA A. EDWARDS, 36, Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: Endangering Children, Having Weapons while under Disability, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Heroin

LARRY LESLIE WEAVER, JR., 22, Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: Endangering Children, Having Weapons while under Disability, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Heroin

ROCKIE LEE JOHNSON, 57, Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: Having Weapons while under Disability, Possessing Criminal Tools, 4 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, 5 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Trafficking in Marijuana, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, 4 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs, 6 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

BEVERLY MARIE CHARLES, 65, Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: Having Weapons while under Disability, Possessing Criminal Tools, 4 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, 5 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Trafficking in marijuana, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, 4 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs, 6 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound