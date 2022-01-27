Sheriff’s Office to begin funeral escorts for military veterans

PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced that his Office will begin providing funeral escorts for U.S. military veterans free of charge to the family.

“I believe that providing this service for those who have sacrificed and served this great nation is a tribute that needs to be provided. We need to honor the men and women who have given of themselves to ensure that we have our freedoms,” Thoroughman said. “I would like to thank Special Deputy Greg Rucker, a brother U.S. Air Force Veteran, for offering to provide this tribute to our veterans. Special Deputy Rucker is a valuable asset to this office, always offering his service to better our community. He has made arrangements with the area funeral homes on how to request this service.”

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman (right) and Special Deputy Greg Rucker (left) announced this week the Sheriff’s Office would begin offering funeral escorts for U.S. military veterans free of charge. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_IMG-3591-1-.jpg Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman (right) and Special Deputy Greg Rucker (left) announced this week the Sheriff’s Office would begin offering funeral escorts for U.S. military veterans free of charge. Submitted photo