Hill View President announces retirement

On January 28, 2022 John Prose President/CEO/Administrator of Hill View is set to retire. Throughout his professional career, Prose has had the opportunity to be in charge of several continuing care retirement communities in Ohio, Virginia and Arizona.

In 2003, he started as Executive Vice President at Hill View, with oversight responsibilities in the construction and development of a new Independent Living apartment building named Waters Edge. In June 2004, he was appointed President/CEO/Administrator of Hill View.

Since that time, Mr. Prose has worked as the top executive at Hill View, a place that, according to him, “became like a second home, where I have experienced so much love and encouragement over the years.” Mr. Prose expressed his thanks to the Hill View Board of Trustees, the staff and the residents/families for their ongoing support during his many years at Hill View. “I have been truly blessed” declared Mr. Prose.

Over the last two years, Dr. Timothy Angel has been working alongside Prose as Executive Vice President/Assistant Administrator as part of a succession plan. Dr. Angel will officially become President/CEO/Administrator of Hill View on January 29, 2022.

