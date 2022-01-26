SSU to host Education Career Fair

Shawnee State University’s Office of Career Services will host an Education Career Fair on Thursday, Feb. 17. The event welcomes SSU students and alumni who are interested in talking with potential employers in the education career field.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to speak with representatives from many schools and organizations to discuss potential future employment. Employers at this event will specifically be recruiting for K-12 teachers in various disciplines, accountants, human resources professionals, and those majoring in history, political science, psychology, psychology pre-art therapy, social work, and sociology.

The Education Career Fair will be offered in both in-person and virtual formats. The in-person fair will take place in the Morris University Center Ballroom from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The virtual portion will take place on Handshake, the university’s online career platform, from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Students and alumni can register for these career fairs by visiting bit.ly/SSUCSEvents.

The Office of Career Services is still accepting employer registrations for these career fairs, and a Handshake account is required to attend. Employers may create a free account at shawnee.joinhandshake.com. A $50 flat fee for one or both events is required with a $10 charge for each additional in-person representative. For more information on how to register to attend visit bit.ly/SSUCSEvents.

All COVID-19 health guidelines will be observed, including that all attendees must wear face masks indoors on SSU’s campus, regardless of their vaccination status. For questions about fair registration, contact the Office of Career Services by calling 740-351-3027 or emailing careers@shawnee.edu. To learn more about upcoming events offered by Shawnee State University’s Office of Career Services, visit bit.ly/SSUCSEvents.