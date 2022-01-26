SSU Circle K Club hosts coat drive

The Circle K International Club at Shawnee State University recently hosted a coat drive on campus to provide students, staff, and community members with warm coats for winter. The drive resulted in the group collecting fifty donations of a variety of coats – including men’s, women’s, and children’s. Thirty-two of those coats were passed out to SSU students.

“It was really rewarding to see the club’s work making a difference,” said Jake Alley, current President of the SSU Circle K International Club. “It is a rewarding feeling, especially when we can help our peers.”

The SSU Circle K International Club focuses heavily on service, leadership, and fellowship. Students who join the club have a chance to earn community service hours while making a difference on campus and in the Portsmouth community. Alley encourages students seeking an opportunity to give back to others to consider joining.

“There are so many ways to give back in our community,” said Alley. “Whether that is being a kind support system for somebody or completing an act of service. Our club is constantly seeking out community service opportunities. It’s a great chance for students to get involved on and off-campus.”

The Circle K International Club has another upcoming service opportunity available for members. They will be participating in the #CoolKidsRead campaign with local schools, where members will be distributing chapter books to the students along with members of SSU Project Bear and university student-athletes.

“Literacy is so important in today’s youth,” said Alley. “As a student and a future educator myself, I recognize that. We encourage students to help out with this future event.”

The SSU Circle K International Club credits its donors and student volunteers for the success of this event. For more information about future service opportunities or joining the Circle K International Club, contact President Jake Alley at alleyj6@mymail.shawnee.edu. To learn more about clubs and organizations at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/career-services.