Sheriff’s Office recieves funding for body cameras

PORTSMOUTH — Governor Mike DeWine awarded over $4.7 million in grant funding to 109 local law enforcement agencies for expenses associated with launching or maintaining body-worn camera programs.

Scioto County Sheriff’s Office has recieved $24,950 in funding to purchase software and a server for body cameras.

The Sheriff’s Office had recieved another grant of $15,378.75 for body cameras.

“We already have some body cameras which I purchased when I applied for before taking office and we have twelve body cameras so far but they are not in service,” said Sheriff David Thoroughman.

Thoroughman said they are waiting until they purchase a server to put the twelve body cameras in service.

“We will be able to purchase around twelve new cameras with the $15,000 but we will be applying to finish out our deputies as well so that we have everybody,” said Thoroughman.

Thoroughman said the department needs aproximately 30 body cameras in total.

“We hope to have the funding available by the end of next week for the server and my understanding is they have everything but are just waiting for the approval so hopefully within a month we’ll have the cameras in opporation,” said Thoroughman.

The grant funding for the cameras is provided by the Ohio Department of Public Safety Office of Criminal Justice Services

“I am very thankful for the Governor and the Department of Public Safety for being proactive and knowing the need for these,” said Thoroughman.

