Scioto County COVID-19 Report — Jan. 25

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 125 new cases on Tuesday for Scioto County bringing the total to 18,284 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 171 more recoveries reported by ODH Tuesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 14,329 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported 13 additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Tuesday bringing the total to 1,089 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of original vaccines completed in Scioto County is 34,372 or 45.64% of the total population of the county (75,315). The number of additional doses (booster shots) received is 13,185.