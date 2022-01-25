Two arrested on drug charges after drugs seized

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Portsmouth resident along with a Dayton, Ohio man were arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.

At approximately 5:28p.m. on January 24, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Department SWAT executed a narcotics – related search warrant at the residence of 47 year-old Kristina Creveling located at 930 30th St. Portsmouth, Ohio. Upon a search of the residence and property. officers seized 410 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 28 grams of suspected heroin, digital scales, sandwich baggies, $608 cash, and additional; evidence of drug trafficking. Estimated street value of suspected drugs seized is $7,400.

Creveling was arrested and charged with Trafficking and Possession of Drugs, both felonies of the 1st degree and Trafficking and Possession of drugs, both felonies of the 2nd degree. Additionally, Pape Serigne Mbaye Sy Ndiaye of Dayton , Ohio was arrested and charged with Trafficking and Possession of Drugs, both felonies of the 1st degree, and Trafficking and Possession of Drugs, both felonies of the 2nd degree.

Creveling and Serigne Mbaye Sy Ndiaye were placed in the Scioto County Jail and were to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 9:00a.m.

The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony charges.

Chief Brewer and Sheriff Thoroughman would like to thank tactical medics from the Portsmouth Fire Department for their assistance with the warrant execution.

Pape Serigne Mbaye Sy Ndiaye https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_Pape.jpg Pape Serigne Mbaye Sy Ndiaye Kristina Creveling https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_Creveling.jpg Kristina Creveling