Scioto Foundation awards fourth quarter grants

For the fourth quarter of 2021 The Scioto Foundation has awarded six grants totaling $68,838 to local nonprofit organizations serving community needs in areas of civic benefit, education, natural resource conservation, arts and culture and social service.

The Lucasville Area Historical Society received a grant of $4,421 from various unrestricted funds for its request, “Growing Pains: Need for an Addition.” The project would add a 600 foot-square storage room to the Heritage House. The area will include hidden storage with attic access, as well as open storage with work space for staff to complete projects and upcoming displays.

The Notre Dame “Preschool Literary Project” was awarded $2,000 from the Edmund J. Kricker Unrestricted Fund to purchase sustainable classroom literary materials such as books, teaching guides and hands-on manipulatives in order to provide children with more hands-on experiences in the preschool setting. The literacy materials will help facilitate the students’ growth and development by giving them research-based strategies to improve phonemic awareness.

A grant of $3,417 from the Edmund J. Kricker Advised Fund went to the Portsmouth Little League organization for the purchase of artificial turf and a net to hang around a new batting cage that is being constructed on the west side of the Little League fields. The new batting cage is needed because the Portsmouth Little League is losing two of their five fields due to an Army Corps of Engineers project to fortify the levees.

The Scioto Soil and Water Conservation District was the recipient of a $4,000 grant from the Duncan and Ruth Baxter Fund to assist with expenses of its 2022 CSI Shawnee Science Camp which will be held at the Boy Scout Camp Oyo in June. The grant will cover the contract services of the Camp Oyo rental and is all inclusive, providing space, equipment, food and accommodations to campers and staff.

A grant award of $50,000 was given to the Southern Ohio Museum from the James and Tabitha Pugh Fund to underwrite 2022’s year of arts programming, centered on major group exhibitions, solo shows of contemporary art and artworks from the permanent collection. An array of custom-designed educational programs, tours, lectures and gallery talks will augment and interpret exhibition themes and delve into the creative process behind the art on display.

Potter’s House Ministries received a grant of $5,000 from the Betty A. Clare Fund to assist with the twelfth year of its IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. The project trains volunteers and workers to prepare tax returns, answer phones, make appointments and interview clients. Last year 2,517 tax returns were prepared through the program, bringing $2.3 million in tax refunds back into the local community. The Scioto Foundation grant will help fund office supplies, equipment, advertising costs and honorariums for the volunteers.

The Scioto Foundation annually awards grants on a quarterly basis in categories of the arts/culture, education, economic development, social services, civic benefit, youth personal development and healthcare. Application deadlines are March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31.

SF grant applications and guidelines may be found on the Scioto Foundation’s website, www.sciotofoundation.org.