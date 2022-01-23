SSU Development Foundation awards over $16,000 through 2022 Grants Program

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University Development Foundation (SSUDF) has awarded $16,950 through the SSUDF Grants Program to numerous on-campus programs for the 2022 spring semester.

The SSUDF Grants Program awards grants to benefit those projects developed on SSU’s campus. The program is supported through The Shawnee Fund – the university’s unrestricted fund that supports SSU students’ most pressing needs within its community.

The SSUDF Grants Program has awarded grants to nearly 500 projects across campus to benefit students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the surrounding community since beginning in 1992. For the spring 2022 semester, the program awarded grant monies to seven projects focused on student recruitment, equipment upgrades, internship costs, the Honors Program, and more.

This spring’s awarded projects include Campus Visit Busing, Future Teachers of America Clubs, Honors Program Co-Curricular Experience, Math Boot Camp, Student Intern Equipment, Shawnee Spirit Band, and Internship Support Fund.

“The SSUDF Grants Committee continually strives to enhance the student experience and learning opportunities,” said Chris Moore, Executive Director of the SSU Development Foundation. “We are thankful for our partnership with SSU faculty and staff to make this happen. It is difficult having to narrow down grant applications each semester, but this semester’s seven awards showcase many of the initiatives and projects enhancing SSU’s campus experience.”

To learn more about the SSUDF Grants Program, visit www.givetossu.com/grants or contact the SSU Development Foundation by calling (740) 351-3284 or by emailing ssudf@shawnee.edu.