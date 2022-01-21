GLO bringing park and venue to Lucasville

LUCASVILLE — The Scioto County Commissioners discussed the request for funds to build a park in Lucasville.

“The request is from Growing Lucasville Opportunities (GLO) and they’ve been very active in doing multiple things in the Lucasville community,” said Scottie Powell, Commissioner. “Their focus is to have a park but I am going to say it’s more like an entertainment venue.”

The park will include an amphitheater, large gazebo shelters, walking path, nature trails, and a playground.

“When you start looking on that side of the county I think there is a need for outside recreation space, park space, and through Arpa, we’re able to provide funds to them because part of Arpa is encouraging people to get outside and distance in a safe manner,” said Powell.

GLO is being funded $150,000 through Arpa.

Vice President of GLO, Matt Keeney, said many local businesses have made donations to the project as well.

“We’re thankful for the businesses that have generously opened up their checkbooks and made donations from $100 to $20,000,” said Keeney. “We’ve had multiple $20,000 local donations from people in the community which is just generous and I am very grateful.”

Kenny Boldman, Chairman of Fundraising Committee said they have been very fortunate,

“American Electric Power, through their foundation, has given us $50,000 and The Ohio Department of Natural Resources chose our project in Scioto County for the grant this year for $41,000,” said Boldman. “We think right now we are fully funded for the shelter house and amphitheater thanks to the commissioners.”

Boldman said any donations given to the park are tax deductible since they are a non-profit.

“We have applied for more grants and 100% of everything given to the park goes into the park, no one is taking a salary, it’s all volunteers, and to this point, we have raised $300,000 which is about what we predicted it would take for these first two phases,” said Boldman. “We feel really good about where we are at, the community has been really supportive, and the commissioners have been tremendous.”

The park will be split into four phases, phase one will include an amphitheater, two will include the gazebo and shelter house, three will include the nature trail, and four will include a playground.

Phase one and two will break ground in 2022 according to Boldman.

“The amphitheater will seat 100 people and the shelter house will seat approximately 65,” said Boldman. “The shelter house will sit above the amphitheater so you can see the stage from there making a total of 165 seats for the stage.”

Keeney said the venue will be unique for the county.

“We’ll be able to have concerts, Friday night mic nights, we want to venture into Thursday or Friday music, some local food trucks, we have also had a connection with schools as far as Valley and Northwest about the band department, choir, to perform in this location whether they are singing, playing their instruments,” said Keeney.

Keeney said people will be able to sit on the hillside and handicap seating will be featured at the top.

Once phase one and two are completed, the group will continue on to creating a nature trail with handicap access.

“We’re going to build a paved, six foot wide, walking trail that will be a quarter mile long,” said Boldman. “It will be handicap accessible, it will be a level path you can push a wheelchair on and the trail will actually go into the woods some so people who are handicap who can’t typically get out into the woods will be able to be on a paved path.”

The park will be located on Robert Lucas Road in Lucasville and will be an extension of the Valley Township building.

“There’s an existing little township building and we are going to go ahead and utilize that,” said Kenney. “It will be an additional building people can go ahead and rent out and I am sure we will do a makeover to that but there is already an existing structure, pavement, parking lot, and we are just going to piggyback off that area.”

Kenney said the area currently looks like a wooded area but the plan is to utilize the nature of the area.

“We came in with a unique eye in the sky picture of how can we utilize the slopes and land to make this a unique venue,” said Kenney.

Keeney said they are very grateful to be able to build the park.

“We are just a local group of dads and alumni from Lucasville that are working hard behind the scenes to make Lucasville a better place to live,” said Keeney. “I often say ‘If not you then who?’ so if you don’t like the way things are in your hometown currently then I encourage everyone out there to find an organization, participate, and make it better.”

Boldman and Keeney would like to thank the commissioners and everyone who has contributed so far.

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

