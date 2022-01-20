Glenwood High School Basketball Homecoming 2021-2022

NEW BOSTON — Glenwood High School Homecoming Ceremony will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, between the junior varsity and varsity games when Glenwood hosts Coal Grove. The theme is “The Midas Touch”.

Freshman Attendant, Gabriella Banfield; Sophomore Attendant, Cassie Williams; Junior Attendant, Kenna Wright; Senior Attendant, Bayleigh Lindamood; and Homecoming Queen Raegan Helphinstine.

Gabriella is the daughter of Terra Fannin, Nick Banfield, and Jason Carter. Escorting Gabriella is Hunter Blanton, son of Jessi and Stacy Ferrell.

Cassie is the daughter of Clint and Tracy Williams. Escorting Cassie is Devin Allard, son of Beth Allard.

Kenna is the daughter of Alyson Wright, and Eric and Emily Wright. Kenna is being escorted by Ector Brady, son of Tiffany Brady.

Bayleigh is the daughter of Christine Norris. Bayleigh is being escorted by Josh Tabor, son of Nathan and Trina Dillow.

Raegan is the daughter of Leah Helphinstine and Cedric Pratt. Escorting Raegan is Grady Jackson, son of Aaron and Betty Jackson; and Brady Voiers, son of Eric and Jessica Voiers.

Crown Bearer for the event will be Kyson Bayse, son of Peyton Helphinstine and Taylor Bayse. The flower girl will be Keira Armstrong, daughter of Tim and Danielle Armstrong.

Homecoming Queen Raegan Helphinstine https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_Raegan-Helphinstine.jpg Homecoming Queen Raegan Helphinstine Junior Attendant, Kenna Wright https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_Kenna-Wright.jpg Junior Attendant, Kenna Wright Sophomore Attendant, Cassie Williams https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_Cassie-Williams.jpg Sophomore Attendant, Cassie Williams Freshman Attendant, Gabriella Banfield https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_Gabriella-Banfield.jpg Freshman Attendant, Gabriella Banfield Senior Attendant, Bayleigh Lindamood https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/01/web1_Bayleigh-Lindamood.jpg Senior Attendant, Bayleigh Lindamood