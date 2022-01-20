Commissioners discuss tourism and Children Services

SCIOTO — Scioto County Commissioner’s announced at their meeting they received a letter of resignation from the board of Scioto County Children Services.

Dawn Keller, submitted her resignation to be effective immediately.

“Dawn has been an awesome asset to that board but she just has some family stuff going on and wants to spend time with her family,” said Scottie Powell, Commissioner.

Powell said the commissioners understand why she resigned and appreciated all the work she put into the board.

“She has done a great job and of course, she has worked for the county many years prior to that in our juvenile court,” said Bryan Davis, Commissioner.

Davis said while talking to other board members they all agreed it was a great loss.

“That tells you the caliber of a person she is and although I hate to lose her to the board, family comes first and we respect that and wish her family well,” said Davis.

Davis said they are continuing to keep Oakland in their prayers.

Later in the meeting, the commissioners discussed the Portsmouth Visitors Bureau requesting funding for a comprehensive marketing plan.

“This is an opportunity to bring in an outside consultant to provide insight on how we can better attract people to our community,” said Powell. “I firmly believe one of our untapped resources is our tourism industry and this would give a second set of eyes to come in and say hey here’s what you guys can do or should be doing.”

Powell said the letter will be sent to the prosecutor’s office to make sure it meets Arpa guidelines.

“I’m 99 percent sure it is a Arpa-related fund but we still have to do our checks and balances but we will have to do request for proposals but right now there isn’t a dollar amount tied to the plan,” said Powell.

Powell said this area has a lot of resources between Shawnee Park, the campgrounds, Trimper Mound, John Simon Farm, and all of the seasonal events.

“Quite honestly, we are blessed with the resources to attract people into the community,” said Powell.

Davis said he feels it is critical to have a cohesive plan.

“I know a lot of people do a lot of different things in the community and we see that but we don’t have a combined ‘This is who we are, this is what we have to offer,” said Davis. “We live in one of the most beautiful parts of Ohio and we need to let people know, we know because we live here but even some people here don’t know what we have.”

Davis said he would like for everyone to work together as a team and run together with the same goal.

“I think it’s going to be great and we will see what comes of it,” said Davis. “We can draw people into our area and help our economy, our restaurants, our service industries, our people who are doing things like children’s museums, and all these different activities in the parks.”

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

